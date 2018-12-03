|
Transformers: Bumblebee ? Bumblebee Gets A Voice, Mythology Reset Announced
Speaking exclusively with IGN
, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura announced a major shift to the existing Transformers Live Action Movie Franchise. So, what is this shift? “Since we were approaching this as an origin story, we felt that it was appropriate that you got to hear his voice.*Thats the simple logic that we employed. The longer term implication of that is different. But the short-term implication of that is, since we really are resetting the mythology, essentially, of who Bumblebee is.” Dylan O’Brien (Maze Runner series) will lend his talent to give a voice to our titular hero. “Dylan has » Continue Reading.
