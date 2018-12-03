Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,609

More Info On Transformers: Nezha Animated Series And A Rumored Toy List



China Central Television (CCTV) is all set to air Transformers: Nezha (formerly known as*Nezha And The Transformers); an exclusive animated series for China, early next year. According to several sources which contacted us,*Stephen Davis – Hasbros ?Chief Content Officer and Executive Vice President*(Transformers: Prime, Transformers: Robots In Disguise) and a contingent of Hasbro officers visited CCTV to promote the upcoming show. During the press conference, the team has announced a toyline for the series which consists of Scout, Warrior, Ultra and Ultimate class figures among many others. We did not receive any word regarding the exclusivity of the line, but



China Central Television (CCTV) is all set to air Transformers: Nezha (formerly known as*Nezha And The Transformers); an exclusive animated series for China, early next year. According to several sources which contacted us,*Stephen Davis – Hasbros ?Chief Content Officer and Executive Vice President*(Transformers: Prime, Transformers: Robots In Disguise) and a contingent of Hasbro officers visited CCTV to promote the upcoming show. During the press conference, the team has announced a toyline for the series which consists of Scout, Warrior, Ultra and Ultimate class figures among many others. We did not receive any word regarding the exclusivity of the line, but





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.