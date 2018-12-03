Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:50 PM
Super_Megatron
More Info On Transformers: Nezha Animated Series And A Rumored Toy List


China Central Television (CCTV) is all set to air Transformers: Nezha (formerly known as*Nezha And The Transformers); an exclusive animated series for China, early next year. According to several sources which contacted us,*Stephen Davis – Hasbros ?Chief Content Officer and Executive Vice President*(Transformers: Prime, Transformers: Robots In Disguise) and a contingent of Hasbro officers visited CCTV to promote the upcoming show. During the press conference, the team has announced a toyline for the series which consists of Scout, Warrior, Ultra and Ultimate class figures among many others. We did not receive any word regarding the exclusivity of the line, but &#187; Continue Reading.

The post More Info On Transformers: Nezha Animated Series And A Rumored Toy List appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



