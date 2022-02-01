Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:52 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,570
TFcon Toronto 2022 Charity Auction raises over $10000 for Make-A-Wish Canada
TFcon is very proud to announce that our 2022 charity auction raised over $10,000 for Make-A-Wish? Canada. We are very proud of everyone in our community that contributed to making this fantastic feat happen.

Make-A-Wish? Canada creates magical moments for children between the ages of 3 and 17, living with life-threatening medical conditions, by granting a child one true wish. Make-A-Wish? strives to create hope, strength, and joy by giving a child a much-needed respite from being sick, allowing them to experience the wholesome enjoyment of just being a ?kid? again.

Because the entire family experiences the diagnoses, treatment, and day-to-day challenges of caring for a child with an illness, the whole family is included in the wish experience. Make-A-Wish? likes to make sure their families do not have to lift a finger or spend a dime. So if you think of the cost of sending a family of 4 to Disney for a week from the car that picks them up to park activities, souvenirs as well as food and medical insurance the average cost of a wish is $10,000. So that means, because of the TFcon Toronto 2022 charity auction a child will have their wish come true!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: TFcon Toronto Charity Auction.jpg Views: 4 Size: 82.3 KB ID: 52211  

Super_Megatron is offline
Old Today, 02:43 PM   #2
Yonoid
Nexus Maximus
Yonoid's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 2,430
Re: TFcon Toronto 2022 Charity Auction raises over $10000 for Make-A-Wish Canada
That's awesome news!

Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596

4 Sale:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541

Looking for ER Coneheads
Yonoid is offline
Old Today, 02:49 PM   #3
wervenom
Windbreaker
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 7,828
Re: TFcon Toronto 2022 Charity Auction raises over $10000 for Make-A-Wish Canada
Great job. Couldn't make it to the charity auction this year unfotunately
wervenom is online now
