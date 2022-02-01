Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,570

TFcon Toronto 2022 Charity Auction raises over $10000 for Make-A-Wish Canada TFcon is very proud to announce that our 2022 charity auction raised over $10,000 for Make-A-Wish? Canada. We are very proud of everyone in our community that contributed to making this fantastic feat happen.



Make-A-Wish? Canada creates magical moments for children between the ages of 3 and 17, living with life-threatening medical conditions, by granting a child one true wish. Make-A-Wish? strives to create hope, strength, and joy by giving a child a much-needed respite from being sick, allowing them to experience the wholesome enjoyment of just being a ?kid? again.



Because the entire family experiences the diagnoses, treatment, and day-to-day challenges of caring for a child with an illness, the whole family is included in the wish experience. Make-A-Wish? likes to make sure their families do not have to lift a finger or spend a dime. So if you think of the cost of sending a family of 4 to Disney for a week from the car that picks them up to park activities, souvenirs as well as food and medical insurance the average cost of a wish is $10,000. So that means, because of the TFcon Toronto 2022 charity auction a child will have their wish come true! Attached Thumbnails

