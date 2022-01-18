Sideshow official website
*have just updated a promotional gallery of a new Threezero*Transformers MDLX Bumblebee*Gold Edition. This a shiny metallic gold redeco of the original MDLX Bumblebee action figure (which you can find our extensive in-hand gallery on this link
). It’s a limited edition of 2000 units.*This collectible figure is approximately 5? (120 mm) tall, with 36 points of articulation and a die-cast metal frame. Accessories include one laser blaster, one standard head, one masked head, and three pairs of interchangeable hands. This action figure is priced $75 and it’s due to be released between September and November 2022. » Continue Reading.
