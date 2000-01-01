Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:01 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,895
Animated Wreck-Gar Review
With the Studio Series 86 Wreck Gar eeking out I thought it was a fun time to look back at the last voyager version we had of this guy, that being the ole Animated Wreck-Gar!

https://youtu.be/9vBnLRNOHos
