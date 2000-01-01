RNSrobot Animated Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Edmonton AB Posts: 1,664

Was TFA Roadbuster Magnus ever released in Canada? I just got my hands on the TF Animated Roadbuster Ultra Magnus (hell, NIB - thanks M at the Calgary Con!).



I'm struggling to recall if he ever actually hit retail shelves in Canada. I have a fever dream that, once, I saw him at a Zellers. One, single, time. But I can't say with 100% certainty I did.



IIRC not even the normal deco of Ultra Magnus had dense distribution. Not compared to the endcaps of leader Bulkheads and Shadow Blade Megatrons TRU was clearing out for $20 by the line's end (and the latter of whom I just paid $60 for =P ).



Help me out, fans. I don't think any other Animated figures were terribly hard to find outside of a couple of the voyagers, but as I picked each of those up at retail (Skywarp, Wreck-Gar, Atomic Lugnut) I know they at least hit. Thanks!

FEEDBACK THREAD

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050



BEARDED DAD INDIE ROCK

Spotify | Bandcamp | YouTube | Soundcloud __________________