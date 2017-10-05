Thanks to 2005 Boards member D-Drive, we have whats in store for local comic shops and online readers next week. TRANSFORMERS LOST LIGHT #5 (also shipping subscription A, B and 1-in-10 variants) (W) James Roberts (A/CA) Jack Lawrence It’s TEAM RODIMUS versus a universe gone wrong! An alternate Cybertron is being torn apart as the malevolent Functionist Council implement a plan that’s been millions of years in the making. But with victory within their reach, they find themselves up against someone who really shouldn’t exist: MEGATRON.
