Today, 01:30 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,517
Brand New Poster For Transformers: The Last Knight In Circulation


A brand new poster for the upcoming Michael Bay movie*Transformers: The Last Knight is circulating around the internet. The poster is in low-res for the moment but features a purple-eyed Optimus Prime advancing towards Bumblebee. Meanwhile, our yellow Autobot is scrambling towards a hammer which we see multiple times on various trailers. Members of the 2005 Boards have noticed the uncanny resemblance of the hammer with regards to the Forge Of Solus Prime. Our fans also spotted that Bumblebee’s door “wings” are already ripped off. The poster features*a partially hidden caption which may read as “For one world to live, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Brand New Poster For Transformers: The Last Knight In Circulation appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Donate to Cybertron.ca
