Figure King #239 Scans: Power Of The Primes Optimal Optimus, Prime Masters, Elita-1,
Via Loopaza MegaStore on Facebook
we have scans of the recent Japanese Figure King #239 magazine. This issue brought us images of the Power Of The Primes Optimal Optimus from different angles and showing off all his modes*and gimmicks. One of the images let us see how Optimus Primal forms the chest of the bigger Optimal Optimus toy. Next, we have a shot of Prime Master Quintus Prime with Bludgeon decoy armor. Voyager Elita-1 is also shown in robot mode next to her Combiner form as Elita Inf1nite. Power Of The Primes Terrocons got a nice group shot and » Continue Reading.
