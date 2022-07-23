Coming to us from*funkofinderz Instagram
*and Funko Pop Hunters Facebook
we have images of three new Funko Pop limited variants. These figures were available only during the*Fundays event and party where you could get limited figures of Funko*mascot Freddy Funko dressed up as various characters. This time, Freddy also dressed as Optimus Prime in three limited variants: Freddy Funko Optimus Prime Regular Ver. – Limited to 1500 pieces. Freddy Funko Optimus Prime Metallic Ver. – Limited to 500 pieces. Black Light Freddy Funko Optimus Prime (glow-in-the-dark) – Limited to 500 pieces. Some hard-to-find variants for collectors for sure. » Continue Reading.
Funko Pop Freddy Funko Optimus Prime New Limited Variants
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
