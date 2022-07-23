Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:21 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,656
Funko Pop Freddy Funko Optimus Prime New Limited Variants


Coming to us from*funkofinderz Instagram*and Funko Pop Hunters Facebook we have images of three new Funko Pop limited variants. These figures were available only during the*Fundays event and party where you could get limited figures of Funko*mascot Freddy Funko dressed up as various characters. This time, Freddy also dressed as Optimus Prime in three limited variants: Freddy Funko Optimus Prime Regular Ver. – Limited to 1500 pieces. Freddy Funko Optimus Prime Metallic Ver. – Limited to 500 pieces. Black Light Freddy Funko Optimus Prime (glow-in-the-dark) – Limited to 500 pieces. Some hard-to-find variants for collectors for sure.

The post Funko Pop Freddy Funko Optimus Prime New Limited Variants appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



