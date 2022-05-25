Via Hobby Dengeki
we have images of the Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MPG-01 Trainbot Shouki which was on exhibit at the*Japan Toy Awards 2022 event. This event is held by the Japan Toy Association to promote innovative and remarkable products in the Japanese toy industry. The new*Masterpiece MPG-01 Trainbot Shouki was selected as*finalist in the High Target category and several production samples were on display in robot, shinkansen/bullet train and combiner mode. To top it all, veteran Transformers designer and Transformers Hall Of Fame 2010 inductee Kojin Ono was invited to the presentation. One of the slides gave us » Continue Reading.
