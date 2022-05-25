Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Masterpiece MPG-01 Trainbot Shouki On Exhibit At The Japan Toy Awards 2022


Via Hobby Dengeki we have images of the Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MPG-01 Trainbot Shouki which was on exhibit at the Japan Toy Awards 2022 event. This event is held by the Japan Toy Association to promote innovative and remarkable products in the Japanese toy industry. The new Masterpiece MPG-01 Trainbot Shouki was selected as finalist in the High Target category and several production samples were on display in robot, shinkansen/bullet train and combiner mode. To top it all, veteran Transformers designer and Transformers Hall Of Fame 2010 inductee Kojin Ono was invited to the presentation.

The post Transformers Masterpiece MPG-01 Trainbot Shouki On Exhibit At The Japan Toy Awards 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



