Transformers: The Last Knight Opens at #1 in US

As noted by The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, The Last Knight managed a #1 $69.1m U.S. domestic box office bow against no other new wide release competition this weekend. Its opening gross is below that of AOE and thus marks the lowest of the franchise. The Last Knight, which Paramount says cost $217 million to make before a major marketing spend, is the latest summer sequel to spring an oil leak, at least in the U.S., coming in 31 percent behind Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014). And it is the first Transformers movie not to open to $100 million or