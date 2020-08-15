Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:32 PM
theoneyouknowleast
Alternator
theoneyouknowleast's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 976
3d Printed Transformers Fun
A Friend of mine asked me to design and 3d print them some Armblades for Siege Jetfire after watching the show.

I'm quite happy with how they turned out.

Let me know what you think! If anyone wants a set, I'm sure we can work something out!
Click image for larger version Name: 20200815_130734.jpg Views: 4 Size: 79.3 KB ID: 46985   Click image for larger version Name: 20200815_130740.jpg Views: 4 Size: 88.0 KB ID: 46986   Click image for larger version Name: 20200815_130817.jpg Views: 3 Size: 78.5 KB ID: 46987   Click image for larger version Name: 20200815_131206.jpg Views: 3 Size: 81.9 KB ID: 46988   Click image for larger version Name: 20200815_172612.jpg Views: 3 Size: 78.6 KB ID: 46989  

Today, 11:36 PM
wervenom
Windbreaker
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 7,107
Re: 3d Printed Transformers Fun
Very nice work
