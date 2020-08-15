Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Discussion
Transformers Customs and Artwork
Heavy Mods & Scratchbuilds 3d Printed Transformers Fun
Today, 10:32 PM
theoneyouknowleast
Alternator
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 976
3d Printed Transformers Fun
A Friend of mine asked me to design and 3d print them some Armblades for Siege Jetfire after watching the show.
I'm quite happy with how they turned out.
Let me know what you think! If anyone wants a set, I'm sure we can work something out!
Today, 11:36 PM
wervenom
Windbreaker
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 7,107
Re: 3d Printed Transformers Fun
Very nice work
