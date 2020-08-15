theoneyouknowleast Alternator Join Date: Oct 2011 Location: Mississauga ON Posts: 976

3d Printed Transformers Fun A Friend of mine asked me to design and 3d print them some Armblades for Siege Jetfire after watching the show.



I'm quite happy with how they turned out.



Let me know what you think! If anyone wants a set, I'm sure we can work something out! Attached Thumbnails







