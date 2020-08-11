When Optimus Prime offers his aid, suggesting they go after Megatron together, the T-800 faces his toughest decision yet in the third installment of Transformers vs. The Terminator with the 5-page preview attached to this post. Creator credits
David Mariotte (Author), John Barber (Author), Tom Waltz (Author), Alex Milne (Artist), Gavin Fullerton (Cover Artist), Andrew Griffith (Cover Artist), Freddie Williams II (Cover Artist), David Garcia Cruz (Colorist)  
.
