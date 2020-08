Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,181

IDW’s Transformers Vs. The Terminator: 5-Page Preview of Issue #3



When Optimus Prime offers his aid, suggesting they go after Megatron together, the T-800 faces his toughest decision yet in the third installment of Transformers vs. The Terminator with the 5-page preview attached to this post. Creator



Creator credits : David Mariotte (Author), John Barber (Author), Tom Waltz (Author), Alex Milne (Artist), Gavin Fullerton (Cover Artist), Andrew Griffith (Cover Artist), Freddie Williams II (Cover Artist), David Garcia Cruz (Colorist)





