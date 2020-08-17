PREVIEWSworld follows our reveal of Winston Chan
‘s retailer incentive creative process by posting the 5-page preview of Transformers issue #22. “Crisis: Prisoners.” Cybertronians have died and their killers have yet to face justice. With one murderer finally on his way to detention for his crimes, a new challenge arises – getting him there without the loss of any more lives. Check out all the artwork attached to this post, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist, Cover Artist), Winston Chan (Cover Artist), Andrew Griffith (Cover Artist), Joana Lafuente (Colorist)
