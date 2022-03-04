TFcon is very happy to welcome John Moschitta Jr the voices of Blurr, Punch/Counterpunch, and Blowpipe in Transformers Generation 1 as well as Blurr in Transformers Animated to TFcon Los Angeles 2022
. He is well known for his title of the world?s fastest talking man and for his commercial appearances for both Micro Machines and Federal Express in the ?80s. John will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for » Continue Reading.
