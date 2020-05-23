Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Haslab War For Cybertron Unicron Gray Prototype New Images


Courtesy of*From the Vault – TF Showcase*we can share for your some new extra images of*Haslab Unicron Gray Prototype that were included in the Transformers Generations Book 2020 (Hero X publisher, Japan). We have several new shots of Unicron showing off his parts, gimmicks and some size references (we can see how he can hold the tiny Autobot ship in his hand) as well as closer shots that let us see all the details on the main body. Check out all the mirrored images after the jump, and don’t forget we have also reported our fist &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Haslab War For Cybertron Unicron Gray Prototype New Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
