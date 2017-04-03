Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Revolution: Aw Yeah! #1 full preview
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,299
Revolution: Aw Yeah! #1 full preview


CBR has released the five-page preview for the first issue of IDW Publishing’s younger reader-aimed spoof of last year’s Revolution crossover event. Baron Karza plots to steal a powerful artifact that the Autobots and Decepticons are fighting over to fuel his own schemes for universal domination, while Rom the Space Knight is hunting Dire Wraiths, in this comic brought to you by Art Baltazar, co-creator of DC Comics’s Tiny Titans. You can check out the preview after the break, and pick up the fun-looking premiere issue on April 5!

The post Revolution: Aw Yeah! #1 full preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
MIB Igear MW 05 Cogz Transformer Classic G1 Gears
Transformers
New MISB/MIB Transformers Mastermind Creations MMC R-12 CYNICUS IDW DJD VOS
Transformers
Takara Re-Issue G1 Galvatron
Transformers
2008 Transformers Revenge Of The Fallen Leader Class Set Autobots
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro Titan Class Metroplex with autobot action figure
Transformers
Transformers 20th Anniversary Optimus Prime - 2003 Gray Gun Battle Damaged
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:05 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.