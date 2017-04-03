CBR
has released the five-page preview for the first issue of IDW Publishing’s younger reader-aimed spoof of last year’s Revolution crossover event. Baron Karza plots to steal a powerful artifact that the Autobots and Decepticons are fighting over to fuel his own schemes for universal domination, while Rom the Space Knight is hunting Dire Wraiths, in this comic brought to you by Art Baltazar, co-creator of DC Comics’s Tiny Titans. You can check out the preview after the break, and pick up the fun-looking premiere issue on April 5!
