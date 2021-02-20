|
Transformers Earthrise Thrust and Runabout Released in Canada
Good news for fellow Canadian fans! Friend site Cybertron.ca report that the*Transformers Earthrise Thrust and Runabout have been released in Canada. Earthrise Thrust and Runabout (origjnally released as Target exclusives in the US) were found at*Toys R Us in Ontario by Cybertron.ca member*leobreaker1977.* Happy hunting!
