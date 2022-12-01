Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:50 PM
VidzxVega
Generation 2
Join Date: Jun 2019
Location: London, Ontario
Posts: 129
Legacy Metroplex
I've got the large Scotsman on offer for $150 OBO!!
He's in great shape, but he annoys my wife and scares my dog so unfortunately I must part with it.

Located in Ontario.

Let me know if you're interested!!!
