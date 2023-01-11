Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,459

DZNR Transformers Plushes By Yume Toys Found At US Retail



Thanks to 2005 Boards members*ApocalypseThruster and*pandastrong*for sharing in our boards our photographic proof of our first US sighting of the new*DZNR Transformers Plushes By Yume Toys. These are ?chibi-style? plushes of Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Megatron with a pretty curious detail: Half of their bodies show the inner robot interiors in colorful lines. The figures were found at a Walmart stores in*College Grove, California and*Springdale, Arkansas. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images attached to this news post and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



