Today, 06:54 PM #1 Sunstreaker Generation 1 Join Date: Oct 2010 Location: Oakville Posts: 35 SunStreakers Sales Thread

Local Pick up only in the GTA(Burlington-Mississauga).



All Items are MISB. Trying to clear out basement to get it finished.



For Pictures and pricing check my kijiji link and click other ads to see the full list.

https://www.kijiji.ca/v-view-details...dId=1344079229



Hasbro Transformers masterpiece thundercracker

Masterpiece Optimus Prime Hasbro TRU MP-10

Masterpiece Acid Storm MP -01

Hasbro MP -02 Soundwave

Hasbro Masterpiece Grimlock MP-03

Hasbro Masterpiece Prowl transformer MP-04

Hasbro Masterpiece Starscream MP-07





Takara Tomy MP 14 Alert



Transformers Platinum Edition Predaking



Transformers Encore 20 Devastator plus JB-07 Addon



Transformers Alternators #18 Sunstreaker Dodge Viper



Transformers Mechtech Ultimate Optimus Prime

Transformers Kre-o Devastator Set 9 in 1

Reveal the Shield Battle in Space Transformers

