* have shared a reveal image and details about the incoming Transformers x Quiccs Optimus Prime Vinyl Bust: The last in the Transformers x QUICCS series is none other than Optimus Prime! Let the leader of the Autobots show you how to rock out! With a boombox set on his shoulder, the party is wherever he goes. Launching Saturday, 3rd September, 9 am ET 8″ Tall, 9.5″ Wide vinyl collectible $249 Limited edition of 500 only In stock and ready to ship Free shipping worldwide Click the bar to see the promotional image and let us » Continue Reading.
