Today, 06:35 PM
#
1
Arcee84
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2018
Location: Planet Cybertron
Posts: 74
WANTED: Transformers Optimus Prime Auto-Converting Robot
If anyone here has pre ordered this and no longer wants it I am willing to buy it from you for $1200 CAD
Transformers Optimus Prime Auto-Converting Programmable Robot - Collector's Edition
https://hasbropulse.com/products/tra...ectors-edition
Arcee84
Today, 07:13 PM
ssjgoku22
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,896
Re: WANTED: Transformers Optimus Prime Auto-Converting Robot
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Arcee84
If anyone here has pre ordered this and no longer wants it I am willing to buy it from you for $1200 CAD
Transformers Optimus Prime Auto-Converting Programmable Robot - Collector's Edition
https://hasbropulse.com/products/tra...ectors-edition
These guys have it for preorder if you're interested:
https://showzstore.com/robosen-auto-...ime_p3074.html
__________________
Sales:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=76165
Feedback
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ight=ssjgoku22
ssjgoku22
