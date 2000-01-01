Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page WANTED: Transformers Optimus Prime Auto-Converting Robot
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:35 PM   #1
Arcee84
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2018
Location: Planet Cybertron
Posts: 74
WANTED: Transformers Optimus Prime Auto-Converting Robot
If anyone here has pre ordered this and no longer wants it I am willing to buy it from you for $1200 CAD

Transformers Optimus Prime Auto-Converting Programmable Robot - Collector's Edition

https://hasbropulse.com/products/tra...ectors-edition
Arcee84 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:13 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Animated
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,896
Re: WANTED: Transformers Optimus Prime Auto-Converting Robot
Quote:
Originally Posted by Arcee84 View Post
If anyone here has pre ordered this and no longer wants it I am willing to buy it from you for $1200 CAD

Transformers Optimus Prime Auto-Converting Programmable Robot - Collector's Edition

https://hasbropulse.com/products/tra...ectors-edition
These guys have it for preorder if you're interested:
https://showzstore.com/robosen-auto-...ime_p3074.html
ssjgoku22 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Combaticons Bruticus 5 Figures + Shockwave
Transformers
Lof of 8 Transformer Evil Decepticon Construction Warrior Devastator Plus Parts
Transformers
Transformers TLK The Last Knight Premier Edition Deluxe Class Barricade MISB
Transformers
Transformers G1 Alternators Decepticon Dodge Viper Dead End MISB
Transformers
Lot of 5 Transformers Movie 2007 Revenge of the Fallen & Dark of the Moon
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series #36 Autobot Drift Transformers The Last Knight. NEW
Transformers
Transformers G1 Earthrise War for Cybertron WFC Thundercracker & Skywarp MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:07 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.