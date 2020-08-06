Updating your future New Comic Book Day pull list, TFW2005 member Lucas35 brings word of the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of Transformers ’84: Secrets & Lies issue #2. Creator credits
: Simon Furman (Author), Guido Guidi (Artist, Cover Artist), Casey Coller (Cover Artist), Nick Roche (Cover Artist), John-Paul Bove (Colorist) Check out all the artwork attached to this post, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! The time has come for the Autobots’ Ark to launch-their goal: to save Cybertron from an imminent asteroid belt and the maniacal mayhem of Megatron. The Decepticon warship, the Nemesis, falls » Continue Reading.
