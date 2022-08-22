The very first draft of the classic “The Transformers: The Movie” was recently revealed at TFNation, presented by Jim Sorenson and Chris McFeely for all the attendants. This was the first script written for the movie, outlined in late summer 1984 and finished by February 1985. A copy was for Flint Dille in 2020 and the information was used for the TFNation panel. For those who missed out on the convention panel, Chris McFeely has retold the story across three twitter threads: “The Transformers: The Movie” First Draft – Part 1
<a href="https://twitter.com/chrismcfeely/status/1561389957473763337">“The Transformers: The Movie” First Draft – » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers The Movie First Draft – Write Up By Chris McFeely
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...