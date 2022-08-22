Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers The Movie First Draft ? Write Up By Chris McFeely
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,814
Transformers The Movie First Draft ? Write Up By Chris McFeely


The very first draft of the classic “The Transformers: The Movie” was recently revealed at TFNation, presented by Jim Sorenson and Chris McFeely for all the attendants. This was the first script written for the movie, outlined in late summer 1984 and finished by February 1985. A copy was for Flint Dille in 2020 and the information was used for the TFNation panel. For those who missed out on the convention panel, Chris McFeely has retold the story across three twitter threads: “The Transformers: The Movie” First Draft – Part 1 <a href="https://twitter.com/chrismcfeely/status/1561389957473763337">“The Transformers: The Movie” First Draft – &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers The Movie First Draft – Write Up By Chris McFeely appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:07 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.