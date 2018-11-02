|
Transformers Bumblebee Movie: First Ten Minutes at Lucca Comics and Games 2018
20th Century Fox*Italia
*brings #FeelTheBuzz to Lucca Comics and Games 2018 tomorrow, with an exclusive 11:30am Italy*time
*presentation of the Bumblebee movie’s first ten minutes at Cinema Astra. Stay tuned right here for updates and join in the*discussion on the 2005 boards!    
