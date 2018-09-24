Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,112

Brand New Trailer For Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Is Out Now



After an amazing build up, the latest trailer for*Transformers: Bumblebee movie is out now. As teased all throughout the weekend, the trailer features Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Soundwave, Ravage, Blitzwing, Shatter and Dropkick. Debuting for the first time in a live action movie is Cliffjumper. This brand new trailer also features a very G1 looking Shockwave. When we last saw him, he got his eye ripped off by Optimus Prime on Transformers: Dark Of The Moon. Other than these wonderful robots interacting with one another, we also have Charlie Watson (played by beautiful Hailee Steinfeld) making friends with our protagonist. The



After an amazing build up, the latest trailer for*Transformers: Bumblebee movie is out now. As teased all throughout the weekend, the trailer features Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Soundwave, Ravage, Blitzwing, Shatter and Dropkick. Debuting for the first time in a live action movie is Cliffjumper. This brand new trailer also features a very G1 looking Shockwave. When we last saw him, he got his eye ripped off by Optimus Prime on Transformers: Dark Of The Moon. Other than these wonderful robots interacting with one another, we also have Charlie Watson (played by beautiful Hailee Steinfeld) making friends with our protagonist.





The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.