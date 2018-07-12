Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,112

Transformers Power Charge Bumblebee Out at U.S. Retail



While we await the imminent arrival of a new trailer, TFW2005 member OCProwl brings us news of Power Charge Bumblebee gracing shelves for $49.99 at a Costa Mesa, CA Target store. Time to head to your local Target to see if you too can score this Bee! In case you need a reminder of all that this fun figure can do in your movie collection, check out our*



