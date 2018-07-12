|
Transformers Power Charge Bumblebee Out at U.S. Retail
While we await the imminent arrival of a new trailer, TFW2005 member OCProwl brings us news of Power Charge Bumblebee gracing shelves for $49.99 at a Costa Mesa, CA Target store. Time to head to your local Target to see if you too can score this Bee! In case you need a reminder of all that this fun figure can do in your movie collection, check out our*previous
*stories
*and always remember to share your sightings news on the 2005 boards!
