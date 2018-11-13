Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,449

MPM-7 Bumblebee Masterpiece Movie Gallery



Have you #JoinTheBuzz-ed yet?* Well, there is a swarm of Bee related merch about to attack the shelves, and today we are taking a look at the higher end of that colony – MPM-7 Masterpiece Bumblebee.* This is the MP scale version of Bee, complete with Volkswagen Beetle alt mode.* He comes decked out in a sunset yellow color scheme with a gradient up from the bottom in car mode.* Die-cast is significant throughout, he’s a densely packed stout little bot.* Accessories include his hand cannon, battle mask and arm sword. His Beetle light chest plates flip up to unleash



Have you #JoinTheBuzz-ed yet?* Well, there is a swarm of Bee related merch about to attack the shelves, and today we are taking a look at the higher end of that colony – MPM-7 Masterpiece Bumblebee.* This is the MP scale version of Bee, complete with Volkswagen Beetle alt mode.* He comes decked out in a sunset yellow color scheme with a gradient up from the bottom in car mode.* Die-cast is significant throughout, he's a densely packed stout little bot.* Accessories include his hand cannon, battle mask and arm sword. His Beetle light chest plates flip up to unleash





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.