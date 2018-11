Jiang Xing JX-Metalbeast-01 Winged Dragon (BW Transmetal 2 Megatron) Color Prototype

Via Toy-Plus *and Jiang Xing *on Weibo we have our first look at the colored prototype of the impressive JX-Metalbeast-01 Winged Dragon (BW Transmetal 2 Megatron). We have a very nice and detailed rendition of Beast Wars Transmetal 2 Megatron. While being a bit stylized, we can say hes cartoon accurate in both robot and dragon modes. The colors are vibrant and shiny and are sure many fans will be pleased with the finishing We have a look at the included 5 interchangeable faces which brings us several expressions for display. According to the*information shared, this release is Masterpiece-scaled and » Continue Reading. The post Jiang Xing JX-Metalbeast-01 Winged Dragon (BW Transmetal 2 Megatron) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM