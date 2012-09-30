|
Transformers Prime Deluxe Knock Out Target Listing Found
We have a new update in our Transformers Target listings that* have*been
*discovered
*throughout
*the last days
. This time we have quite a special character Transformers Prime Knock Out*($22.99)* Images of the actual figure are yet to be revealed, but we can share Knock Out’s DCPI number 087165687*for those interested in tracking this item. Feel free to share your impressions on the boards. Hopefully well be getting an official reveal for soon.
The post Transformers Prime Deluxe Knock Out Target Listing Found
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca