Transformers Prime Deluxe Knock Out Target Listing Found


We have a new update in our Transformers Target listings that* have*been*discovered*throughout*the last days. This time we have quite a special character Transformers Prime Knock Out*($22.99)* Images of the actual figure are yet to be revealed, but we can share Knock Out’s DCPI number 087165687*for those interested in tracking this item. Feel free to share your impressions on the boards. Hopefully well be getting an official reveal for soon.

The post Transformers Prime Deluxe Knock Out Target Listing Found appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



