Transformers Prime Deluxe Knock Out Target Listing Found

We have a new update in our Transformers Target listings that* have* been the last days . This time we have quite a special character Transformers Prime Knock Out*($22.99)* Images of the actual figure are yet to be revealed, but we can share Knock Out's DCPI number 087165687*for those interested in tracking this item. Feel free to share your impressions on the boards. Hopefully we'll be getting an official reveal for soon.