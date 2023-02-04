Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,566

RenegadeCon Virtual 2023: Day-1 Transformers Recap



Day-1 of RenegadeCon Virtual 2023 came to a close and the company teased several Transformers products to be revealed during the 2nd day of the event. The company started off with the Transformers Deck Building Game. The game will see a new expansion titled War on Cybertron. “Yeah, so again we have a deck-building game surprise, so this expansion is actually coming out in June. We haven’t shared this with anybody at all yet, and this is going to be another one of our Big Box Expansions. It is all about the War on Cybertron. Control Cybertron cities to determine



