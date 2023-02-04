TFNation shares another
guest announcement for its 2023 Mini-Con: comic book artist Kris Carter. Carter provided colours throughout IDW’s initial Transformers comics run. Debuting on Devastation, his work appeared in numerous Spotlight issues and the fan-favourite series All Hail Megatron. He went on to contribute to the movie-verse with work on Nefarious, Alliance and the Revenge of the Fallen movie adaptation; a theme he would run with into the Titan Magazines era. Stay tuned to this space and the TFNation blog
for more details, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!
