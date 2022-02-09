Via SWAU website
, specialized in*mail-in autographs, we can report that legendary*G1 Voice Actor Corey Burton will participate in an exclusive autograph signing. Corey Burton is one of the most iconic G1 cartoon voice actors with participation as the voice of classic characters like Shockwave, Brawn,*Spike Witwicky, Sunstreaker, Vector Sigma and more.*Sales for Corey will be live on Tuesday February 8, 2022 at 2 pm EST via SWAU website
*which offer several options for the autograph to be signed and fans can also send in their favorite items. Interested in getting Corey Burton’s autograph? Click on the discussion link below » Continue Reading.
