Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page G1 Voice Actor Corey Burton to Participate in Exclusive Autograph Signing
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,844
G1 Voice Actor Corey Burton to Participate in Exclusive Autograph Signing


Via SWAU website, specialized in*mail-in autographs, we can report that legendary*G1 Voice Actor Corey Burton will participate in an exclusive autograph signing. Corey Burton is one of the most iconic G1 cartoon voice actors with participation as the voice of classic characters like Shockwave, Brawn,*Spike Witwicky, Sunstreaker, Vector Sigma and more.*Sales for Corey will be live on Tuesday February 8, 2022 at 2 pm EST via SWAU website*which offer several options for the autograph to be signed and fans can also send in their favorite items. Interested in getting Corey Burton’s autograph? Click on the discussion link below &#187; Continue Reading.

The post G1 Voice Actor Corey Burton to Participate in Exclusive Autograph Signing appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Fodder Lot
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS GOLDFIRE AND NIGHTBEAT AUTOBOTS IDW Comic Included
Transformers
Transformers ROTF Revenge Of The Fallen Decepticons Lot of 6 Ravage, Rampage etc
Transformers
Transformers (Power Of The Primes) Lot
Transformers
Transformers Walmart Reissue G1 Astrotrain Triple Changer Hasbro
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Megatron Pulse Exclusive
Transformers
Beast Wars Rampage - 100% Complete With Box And Instructions
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:56 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.