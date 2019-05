Colour me curious at TFNation 2019 ? You are Battle Unicorn!

TFNation have announced some of the exclusive goodies available at TFNation 2019 . This year we have two exciting exclusive books to share which both go to the heart of the British Transformers experience in the 1980s. First up, we have a book that promises to immerse you in the Transformers lore as a first-person spectator. Charged with a vital mission by the Oracle, you have a chance to save countless Maximals and Predacons in the dark setting of Beast Machines. In this book, you are Battle Unicorn! Second is a staple of all things 1980s in the British experience