|
Colour me curious at TFNation 2019 ? You are Battle Unicorn!
TFNation have announced some of the exclusive goodies available at TFNation 2019
. This year we have two exciting exclusive books to share which both go to the heart of the British Transformers experience in the 1980s. First up, we have a book that promises to immerse you in the Transformers lore as a first-person spectator. Charged with a vital mission by the Oracle, you have a chance to save countless Maximals and Predacons in the dark setting of Beast Machines. In this book, you are Battle Unicorn! Second is a staple of all things 1980s in the British experience » Continue Reading.
The post Colour me curious at TFNation 2019 – You are Battle Unicorn!
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.
For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca