Transformers & My Little Pony Friendship in Disguise Crossover Comic Revealed
Yes, it’s finally happening! Via Equestria Daily Website
*we can report that a new*Transformers & My Little Pony Friendship in Disguise graphic novel is coming this year. According to the information shared, IDW will be releasing a special 96 page comic that will bring us our beloved transforming robots teaming up with the popular My Little Pony characters in an adventure we are sure will be unique. Read on for extra details and description: Written by*Ian Flynn, James Asmus Illustrated by*Tony Fleecs, Jack Lawrence 96 Pages Release Date:**November 3rd, 2020. Ponies, Autobots, and Decepticons mix it up in this graphic » Continue Reading.
