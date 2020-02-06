Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,156
Transformers & My Little Pony Friendship in Disguise Crossover Comic Revealed


Yes, it's finally happening! Via Equestria Daily Website*we can report that a new*Transformers &#38; My Little Pony Friendship in Disguise graphic novel is coming this year. According to the information shared, IDW will be releasing a special 96 page comic that will bring us our beloved transforming robots teaming up with the popular My Little Pony characters in an adventure we are sure will be unique. Read on for extra details and description: Written by*Ian Flynn, James Asmus Illustrated by*Tony Fleecs, Jack Lawrence 96 Pages Release Date:**November 3rd, 2020. Ponies, Autobots, and Decepticons mix it up in this graphic

The post Transformers & My Little Pony Friendship in Disguise Crossover Comic Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
