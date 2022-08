evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: les Milles Isles Posts: 2,539

Re: Legacy Deluxe Skullgrin Behind the Scenes As a Masterforce fan and also soft spot for pretenders (it's what was out when I was a pre-teen), this is a no-brainer, I'm going to support Pretenders in order to encourage Hasbort to make more



With that said, all these pics doin their damnedest to not show us the hollow forearms that the fists flip out from, lol



Also "the accessory loadout on this guy is unreal" -> partsforming tank treads confirmed, haha

