Old Today, 11:07 PM   #1
CanBot
Masterpiece
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: West Coast Canada
Posts: 1,079
April is for MP Megs, but who's waiting for Soundwave?
Am I the only one who ordered the reissue MP Soundwave (Takara, I forget the designation) that's out this month?

I thought for sure it would be released at the same time as Megs...ordered from AE last year. Anybody have a clue which day in fact it will get released?

Trying to combine some shipping...difficult, what with all the Megatron happening

But I'll finally get the official red eyes I've wanted for a few years now. If they'd only re-release Soundblaster (I'm far too cheap to buy one of these at the going rates; I need an official Rat Bat to replace my one and only KO ), that would be sweet as.
"You're an idiot, Starscream!"
Old Today, 11:17 PM   #2
Bountyan
Masterpiece
Bountyan's Avatar
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Port Moody, BC
Posts: 1,032
Re: April is for MP Megs, but who's waiting for Soundwave?
Already have Soundwave but I did order the reissues of the cassettes I'm missing. It's the only way to guarantee I'm not getting KOs and the price is fairly good so I may as well.

According to HLJ the Soundwave and Starscream reissues come out end of April.
