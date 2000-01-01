Am I the only one who ordered the reissue MP Soundwave (Takara, I forget the designation) that's out this month?
I thought for sure it would be released at the same time as Megs...ordered from AE last year. Anybody have a clue which day in fact it will get released?
Trying to combine some shipping...difficult, what with all the Megatron happening
But I'll finally get the official red eyes I've wanted for a few years now. If they'd only re-release Soundblaster (I'm far too cheap to buy one of these at the going rates; I need an official Rat Bat to replace my one and only KO
), that would be sweet as.