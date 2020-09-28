Third party company*WeMakeWorks, via their Weibo account
, have revealed images of the color prototype of their next project: TH-01*helicopter Waspinator. This is a very original design based in a fan-art by Instagram user @theamazingspino
. The concept recreates Waspinator with a Sikorsky s-97 Raider helicopter alt mode. There are some comparison images with other toys which make us think this figure is about Voyager size. Not much information available yet, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. See all the images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Board!  
