Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page WeMakeWorks TH-01Helicopter Waspinator Color Prototype
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,465
WeMakeWorks TH-01Helicopter Waspinator Color Prototype


Third party company*WeMakeWorks, via their Weibo account, have revealed images of the color prototype of their next project: TH-01*helicopter Waspinator. This is a very original design based in a fan-art by Instagram user @theamazingspino. The concept recreates Waspinator with a Sikorsky s-97 Raider helicopter alt mode. There are some comparison images with other toys which make us think this figure is about Voyager size. Not much information available yet, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. See all the images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Board! &#160;

The post WeMakeWorks TH-01Helicopter Waspinator Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
transformers revenge of the fallen devastator
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Hasbro Power Of The Primes POTP Dinobot SLUDGE New
Transformers
Transformers 35th Special Edition War for Cybertron: Siege Megatron Walmart Excl
Transformers
1986 Transformers G1 Hotrod For Parts Or Repair Takara Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers Universe Ironhide Astrotrain RID Classics Figures Generations
Transformers
LOT OF 4 TRANSFORMERS MINI FIGURES. OPTIMUS PRIME
Transformers
MISB 1985 Tyco HO Transformers Night Glow Slot Car Racing Set CANADIAN VERSION
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:04 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.