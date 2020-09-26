|
Transformers R.E.D Cheetor Design Renders Images
Artist and toy sculptor Dennis Chan has shared, via his Twitter account
, the*Transformers R.E.D Cheetor Design Renders. Mr. Chan sculpted this figure completely from head to toe, including the accessories and the inner chest details. We can see that his design was faithfully recreated in the final product which was revealed in the recent Hasbro Pulsecon
. R.E.D Cheetor action figure is a Walmart exclusive item in the US and you can already pre-order him
. It’s expected for release in March 4, 2021. See the mirrored images attached to this news post after the jump and then join » Continue Reading.
