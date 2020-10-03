Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
WonderFest Shangai 2020 ? Round up


Courtesy of TransFans and*BB7 TOYS Newsstand*on Facebook we have a nice set of images taken from WonderFest Shangai 2020. We have some Transformers related reveals to share with you. Click on each title to surf to the respective thread in our 2005 Board: Azure Sea Studio Windblade statue*– Prototype reveal. Windblade looks amazing in a new stylized design, sculpted standing over a mechanical dragon. Azure Sea Studio Sixshot statue*– Another new reveal. Another highly detailed and stylized design. Sixshot is standing over a defeated Ultra Magnus. It seems the statue will also include 5 mini-vehicles based &#187; Continue Reading.

