Megatron?s Master Plan, Part 2 Storyboards Available Online


Courtesy of the Sunbow and Marvel Script/storyboard Archive*we can share for your a great piece of Transformers history:*Megatron’s Master Plan, Part 2 storyboards. Read on for the information shared about this material: Drawn by Keith Tucker, they cover the Additional Material insert that was added to Act 3 of the episode. As Don Glut’s script ran three to four minutes short of the required runtime. This copy was sent to Flint Dille, in his role as Associate Producer of the show and was uncovered from his storage in late 2020. You can see this storyboard (and more) in the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Megatron's Master Plan, Part 2 Storyboards Available Online appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



