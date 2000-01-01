Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:21 PM   #1
zuffyprime
Fortress Maximus
zuffyprime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 5,270
Anyone watch the pulse premium member event tonight?
Hey Everyone,
for those who watched the hasbro premium member event today, were there any new "early reveals"?

Thx
I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts
I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs
If you have any for sale, please let me know, thanks
Old Today, 07:37 PM   #2
Philtastic
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2021
Location: Montreal
Posts: 70
Re: Anyone watch the pulse premium member event tonight?
Nothing for Transformers, except a performance by the band Cybertronic Spree.
