Transformers War for Cybertron Siege Jetfire In-Hand Gallery
Time for another round of Siege galleries
!* Today we are taking a look at the recently released Transformers War for Cybertron Siege Commander Class Jetfire!* Jetfire is in a class all his own, towering over Leader class figures so he can stand in scale with his Siege brothers and sisters.* He is very faithful to his G1 cartoon look, in both modes.* As a bonus, there are modern versions of his original toy mode present with a snap on gear and battle mask.* To cap it all off he comes with blast effects that can be used on the » Continue Reading.
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.