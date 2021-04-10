PREVIEWSworld also pushes Transformers Escape issue #3 to a revised in shops date of May 5th, so find out what meal is too good for the Insecticons to pass up via the 5-page preview then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits
: Brian Ruckley (Author), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist, Cover Artist), Umi Miyao (Artist, Cover Artist), Sara Pitre-Durocher (Cover Artist) As preparations for the escape ships continue, Wheeljack and Hound work to move what remains of the A’ovan population and habitat to a safe location for evacuation. Unfortunately, the Insecticons are insatiable and a caravan full of Cybertronian and » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs Transformers Escape: 5-Page Preview of Issue #3
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca