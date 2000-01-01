Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Does anyone know if MP-44s trailer can at least sit and look OK on MP-10 in alt mode
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:52 PM   #1
Darkmatter
Insert Funny Here
Darkmatter's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2018
Location: Ontario
Posts: 234
Does anyone know if MP-44s trailer can at least sit and look OK on MP-10 in alt mode
I know it won't connect, but I was curious, if it was just sat on top of MP-10 in alt mode, would it sit and look more or less "right."


Thanks!
Darkmatter is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Tranformers accessories, microchange black perceptor scope...
Transformers
Transformers Springer Open and Play Big Spring MISB Masterpiece Size
Transformers
Transformers Prime - Robots In Disguise - Optimus Prime x2, Megatron, Bulkhead
Transformers
Transformers Armada UNICRON with DEAD END Mini-Con *100% COMPLETE
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Combiner Wars Amazon Exclusive Shuttle Blast Off Bruticus
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Combiner Wars Deluxe Class Rook Protectobot Defensor
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Titans Return Clones Fastclash Pounce Wingspan Cloudraker
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:07 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.