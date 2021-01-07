Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,971

Zoteki G1 Transformers Statues By Jazwares Found At US Retail



Thanks to 2005 Board member Sness*for sharing in our board photographic proof of his sighting of some new Zoteki G1 Transformers Statues By Jazwares at US retail. These statues are part of Jazwares’ Zoteki collection which has worked with several other franchises before. So far we can confirm that Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee, Soundwave and Starscream (chase) statues are available. They can connect to create a diorama. The statues were found at Target in California. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Board!



