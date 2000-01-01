Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Project Lugnut
As a kid I followed Transformers Gen 1, it was great. Through my teen years I didn't do much with Transformers, I still liked them, but I fell out a bit when it came to Beast Wars and the next few generations. In 2007 I was really excited for the Bay Transformers movie and after watching the Transformers Animated series that came out at roughly the same time, I was hooked again. The best part was I got to watch it with my kids. Now with disposable income I could become a collector.

Transformers Animated, the show that rekindled my love of the figures was fantastic and I truly loved how much the show's toy figures accurately represented the show's characters save for one figure / character, Lugnut. The show was meant to show the autobots as smaller underdogs compared to the larger, stronger and heavily armored Decepticons. Lugnut seemed to be the biggest brute of them all but his toy figure, while accurate, was quite underwhelming in terms of size. I personally was hoping for something like this:



but instead we got this:



For about 10 years now I've dabbled in 3D design (I suck) and 3D printers (bought a few) and hired one or two designers (nice people) but nothing has ever really turned out. Recently I came across http://peripheralarbor.com/, the proprietor, Paul, is a 3D designer. I can't remember how I came across the site at all. I sent him an email and we got to talking about the project. He forwarded me this link:

https://www.etsy.com/listing/8839839...s-lugnut-print

Fantastic I thought - a Lugnut all ready to go! Unfortunately he was even smaller than the original . The files though...could be purchased - which I did. I worked with Paul on a few changes here and there AND made sure it was sized up. In the end I've landed on this design for now:



Paul even made a video here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFBa_TXEbpA

So, I've been printing for about a week and a half now...its slow going but I'm learning lots on the 3D printer. I've lost a few pieces to stupidity but hopefully I won't make the same mistake...3 times?

All I'm going to say is that he's going to be big. I'm printing in white PLA first as a test shot, and then I'll print the whole thing again in coloured ABS plastic if its all good. Haven't really encountered any problems, Paul does great work.

If you have any questions - let me know. I'll try to update this post every so often

