Transformers Discussion
>
International Transformers News
Transformers Legacy Selects Lift Ticket Pre-Orders Live
Today, 08:10 PM
#
1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,355
Transformers Legacy Selects Lift Ticket Pre-Orders Live
Earlier tonight Hasbro held their post-Pulsecon 1027 livestream event and revealed Transformers Generations Legacy Selects Lift Ticket. He is now available to order at retailers across the web. Check out our sponsors below to grab your copies!
Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe Lift-Ticket Fans can take their Transformers figure collections to the next level with Generations Selects,
Super_Megatron
Today, 08:50 PM
#
2
Ransak The Elder
Beasty
Join Date: Aug 2020
Location: Calgary
Posts: 319
Re: Transformers Legacy Selects Lift Ticket Pre-Orders Live
*crickets*
Ransak The Elder
Today, 08:58 PM
#
3
theoneyouknowleast
Titanium
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 1,281
Re: Transformers Legacy Selects Lift Ticket Pre-Orders Live
Waiting for GameStop. Not trusting TRu
theoneyouknowleast
Today, 09:10 PM
#
4
TriBlurr
Beast Machine
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Corner Brook NL
Posts: 429
Re: Transformers Legacy Selects Lift Ticket Pre-Orders Live
Nice to see more Diaclone decos getting love in selects. I'll be preordering as soon as EBGAMES has em in Thier system.
TriBlurr
