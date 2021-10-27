Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Legacy Selects Lift Ticket Pre-Orders Live
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,355
Transformers Legacy Selects Lift Ticket Pre-Orders Live


Earlier tonight Hasbro held their post-Pulsecon 1027 livestream event and revealed Transformers Generations Legacy Selects Lift Ticket. He is now available to order at retailers across the web. Check out our sponsors below to grab your copies! TFSource, Entertainment Earth, Big Bad Toy Store, Robot Kingdom, The Chosen Prime, Toy Dojo, Ages Three and Up, Dorkside Toys Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe Lift-Ticket Fans can take their Transformers figure collections to the next level with Generations Selects, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy Selects Lift Ticket Pre-Orders Live appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:50 PM   #2
Ransak The Elder
Beasty
Join Date: Aug 2020
Location: Calgary
Posts: 319
Re: Transformers Legacy Selects Lift Ticket Pre-Orders Live
*crickets*
Ransak The Elder is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:58 PM   #3
theoneyouknowleast
Titanium
theoneyouknowleast's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 1,281
Re: Transformers Legacy Selects Lift Ticket Pre-Orders Live
Waiting for GameStop. Not trusting TRu
__________________

My Sales Thread
My Wanted Thread
My Feedback Thread

Looking For: Nothing Right Now
theoneyouknowleast is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:10 PM   #4
TriBlurr
Beast Machine
TriBlurr's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Corner Brook NL
Posts: 429
Re: Transformers Legacy Selects Lift Ticket Pre-Orders Live
Nice to see more Diaclone decos getting love in selects. I'll be preordering as soon as EBGAMES has em in Thier system.
TriBlurr is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
3 Vintage G1 Transformers Decepticon Flamefeather, Sparkstalker & Cindersaur
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Voyager Class WFC-S25 Soundwave Siege War for Cybertron 2018
Transformers
2 Vintage Takara Construction Transformers
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Swindle 100% Complete Hasbro 1986
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Micromaster AIR STRIKE PATROL Complete 1989
Transformers
2014 Transformers Hero Mashers Strong arm Action Figure Toy
Transformers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:51 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.